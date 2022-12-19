B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 985 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Centene by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Centene by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Centene by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Centene by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $81.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

