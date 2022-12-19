Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.8% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Danaher were worth $64,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $262.03 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23. The firm has a market cap of $190.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

