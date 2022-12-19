Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Unilever by 667.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

