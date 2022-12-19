Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Increased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 3.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 202,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 70,920 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $32.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

