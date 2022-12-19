iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $72.03 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.