Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Raised by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average is $89.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

