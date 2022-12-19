B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.6% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.23.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $75.39 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.75 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.