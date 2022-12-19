Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Reunion Neuroscience from C$15.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Reunion Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REUN opened at $1.15 on Friday. Reunion Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reunion Neuroscience

Reunion Neuroscience Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reunion Neuroscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Reunion Neuroscience during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

