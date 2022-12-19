Piper Sandler Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $253.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY stock opened at $236.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $242.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

