Piper Sandler Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $253.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY stock opened at $236.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $242.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

