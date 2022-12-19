Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PCVX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of PCVX opened at $45.80 on Friday. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $247,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $247,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,335 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $199,973.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,156.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,485 shares of company stock worth $1,320,163 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,776,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,851,000 after buying an additional 496,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,379,000 after buying an additional 471,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

