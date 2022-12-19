Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Now Covered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price points to a potential upside of 123.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,069,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,237.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Compass Therapeutics news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,069,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,237.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,670. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.