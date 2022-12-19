Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.88.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.57. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.

Insider Activity at Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 402,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 427,000 shares of company stock worth $1,347,670. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 709,071 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

