COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.86.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

Shares of CMPS opened at $9.84 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $418.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.23. On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

