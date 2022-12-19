COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.
CMPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.86.
COMPASS Pathways Price Performance
Shares of CMPS opened at $9.84 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $418.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39.
Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
