EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Begins Coverage on Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Reunion Neuroscience from C$15.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Reunion Neuroscience Stock Performance
NASDAQ:REUN opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53. Reunion Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $15.30.
Reunion Neuroscience Company Profile
Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.
