EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Begins Coverage on Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Reunion Neuroscience from C$15.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Reunion Neuroscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REUN opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53. Reunion Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reunion Neuroscience

Reunion Neuroscience Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REUN. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reunion Neuroscience in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reunion Neuroscience in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reunion Neuroscience in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

Further Reading

