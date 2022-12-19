NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $230.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $165.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $313.30. The company has a market capitalization of $412.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.83.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,994 shares of company stock worth $20,789,743 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after acquiring an additional 467,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

