The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Down 10.2% in November

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $240.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.57 and its 200 day moving average is $241.35. The stock has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

