Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 385 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 75,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.0% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

ADP stock opened at $247.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.72 and its 200 day moving average is $236.31. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

