Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $220,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.12.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

