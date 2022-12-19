Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 403 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 224.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $192,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Clorox by 171.4% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 442,082 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $144.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day moving average is $141.62.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

