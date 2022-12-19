Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 2.2% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $266.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.78.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

