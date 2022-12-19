Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 30th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE WIA opened at $9.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
