Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys 241 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $205.11 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $256.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.66 and a 200 day moving average of $206.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

