Foundation Resource Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 58,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 41.5% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $211.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.62. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.