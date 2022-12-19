Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,147 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 717,982 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 target price (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.90 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.