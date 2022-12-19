Prairiewood Capital LLC Buys 15,387 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 3.2% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDE. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,054.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDE opened at $24.51 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27.

