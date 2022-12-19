Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $469,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 33.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $79.58 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

