iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $84.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $106.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.25.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

