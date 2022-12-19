3,256 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.82.

ENPH stock opened at $303.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.58. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.