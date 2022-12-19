ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,586 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.9 %

COP stock opened at $110.44 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.