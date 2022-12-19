iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $61.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

