Nvest Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nvest Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 1.2% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Zoetis by 12.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,851,000 after purchasing an additional 299,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zoetis by 21.7% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS opened at $144.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

