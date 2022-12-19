Francis Financial Inc. Sells 552 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Francis Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,246,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $174.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.