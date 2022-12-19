Autus Asset Management LLC Has $885,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

EMR opened at $94.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

