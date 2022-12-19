Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Pfizer by 40.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 59,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.40 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $288.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

