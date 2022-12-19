CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. William Blair initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $111.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.06. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $16,610,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

