City Holding Co. Invests $34,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 208 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,659,000 after buying an additional 505,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.33.

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,204 shares of company stock worth $43,099,542. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $168.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $266.72.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

