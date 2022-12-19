LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 26,300 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equity Residential Trading Down 3.1 %

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

NYSE EQR opened at $60.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average is $69.49.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

