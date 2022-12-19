LGT Capital Partners LTD. Decreases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,325,116 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 61,280 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies comprises approximately 3.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $106,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,600,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $191,126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,007,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $120,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,022.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,749.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 854 shares of company stock valued at $75,105 and sold 10,240 shares valued at $929,818. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $84.98 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.