Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 330,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,441,000 after purchasing an additional 100,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE PLD opened at $112.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

