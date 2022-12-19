KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 979,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.11% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $42,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $46.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

