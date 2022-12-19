Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.1% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $184.36 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.70.

