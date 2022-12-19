Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $184.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60.

