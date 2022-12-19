LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $32.33 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of Blackstone worth $32,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $339,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.23.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $75.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.75 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

