LGT Capital Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $25.15 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

