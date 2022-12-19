General Mills (GIS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. General Mills has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.02-$4.14 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

General Mills Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GIS opened at $86.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at General Mills

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,114,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in General Mills by 8.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,967,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,691,000 after buying an additional 156,779 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in General Mills by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after buying an additional 113,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in General Mills by 34.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after buying an additional 174,026 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

