Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $148.00 at Barclays

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $146.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.14.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 2.1 %

DRI opened at $139.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

