VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on January 5th

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

VICI Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

VICI stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,883,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,715 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 371.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,343,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 25.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,020,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 812,283 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

