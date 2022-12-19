VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on January 5th

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
VICI Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.
VICI Properties Stock Down 1.8 %
VICI stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VICI Properties (VICI)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.