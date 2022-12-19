General Mills (GIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. General Mills has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.02-$4.14 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GIS opened at $86.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $76.94. General Mills has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

