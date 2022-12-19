Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 467 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

JHMM stock opened at $46.73 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.