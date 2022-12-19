Culbertson A N & Co Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 72,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $240.17 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.62.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

